Vasily Podkolzin News: Finally scores first goal of season

Podkolzin scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Podkolzin has gotten top-six looks despite his sporadic offense, and he finally rewarded head coach Kris Knoblauch's faith. The winger opened the scoring at 17:34 of the first period, adding a goal to his five assists over 22 outings this season. He's also produced 52 hits, 31 shots on net, 11 PIM and a minus-1 rating. If Podkolzin can build off of this effort, he'll have appeal in deeper fantasy formats.