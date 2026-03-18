Vasily Podkolzin headshot

Vasily Podkolzin News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Podkolzin scored a goal and placed four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

Podkolzin scored the third goal in under five minutes for the Oilers, who built up a 3-1 lead by the end of the opening period. With Tuesday's twine finder, he has 16 goals, 31 points, 113 shots on net, 209 hits and 36 blocked shots across 69 games this season. The 24-year-old winger has been solid offensively over his last 13 games with four goals and eight points. He profiles as a strong fantasy option in deep leagues that place a premium on banger stats due to his 209 hits, which place him ninth in the NHL.

Vasily Podkolzin
Edmonton Oilers
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