Vasily Podkolzin News: Lights lamp Thursday

Podkolzin scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Podkolzin's first-period tally ended up being the game-winner. The winger has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak, which followed a six-game slide. The 24-year-old is currently on the Oilers' third line, but he's seen success when moved to the second line, which could be an option if Jack Roslovic or Matt Savoie starts to falter. With the goal Thursday, Podkolzin has a career-best 27 points with 96 shots, 170 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating across 60 appearances this season.