Vasily Podkolzin headshot

Vasily Podkolzin News: Lights lamp Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Podkolzin scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Podkolzin's first-period tally ended up being the game-winner. The winger has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak, which followed a six-game slide. The 24-year-old is currently on the Oilers' third line, but he's seen success when moved to the second line, which could be an option if Jack Roslovic or Matt Savoie starts to falter. With the goal Thursday, Podkolzin has a career-best 27 points with 96 shots, 170 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating across 60 appearances this season.

Vasily Podkolzin
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vasily Podkolzin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vasily Podkolzin See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
35 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
38 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
42 days ago