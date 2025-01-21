Vasily Podkolzin News: Logs helper in loss

Podkolzin notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Podkolzin continues to sizzle on offense with five points over his last six games. The 23-year-old helped out on linemate Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. Podkolzin saw just 13:13 of ice time Tuesday -- he didn't get a small uptick even with Connor McDavid (suspension) out. Podkolzin is up to six goals, 13 helpers, 74 shots on net, 101 hits and a plus-9 rating through 47 appearances.