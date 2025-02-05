Vasily Podkolzin News: Manages assist in overtime win

Podkolzin recorded an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Podkolzin helped out on a Jeff Skinner tally in the third period. Those two wingers got a look on Leon Draisaitl's line after both had seen bottom-six usage recently. The helper ended a six-game slump for Podkolzin, who has seen a large portion of his time in a second-line spot this season. He's reached the 20-point mark for the first time since 2021-22 and has added 81 shots on net, 118 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 54 appearances.