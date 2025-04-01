Vasily Podkolzin News: Nabs assist Tuesday

Podkolzin recorded an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Podkolzin's offense remains rather inconsistent. He had just one goal across 14 games in March, so even a top-six role at even strength isn't helping him get on the scoresheet regularly. The physical winger is up to 23 points, 105 shots on net, 189 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 74 contests this season. Fantasy managers who needs hits with the potential for points can consider Podkolzin as long as he plays alongside Leon Draisaitl at even strength.