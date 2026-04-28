Vasily Podkolzin News: Opens scoring in Game 5 win

Podkolzin scored a goal, doled out seven hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.

Podkolzin tallied at 2:22 of the first period to open the scoring. The winger has two goals, three assists, nine shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-6 rating across five games in this first-round series. The 24-year-old's steady offense and strong physical play have made him a reliable second-line winger even with inconsistent power-play usage. Podkolzin will have some intriguing potential in DFS formats as long as he stays in the top six.