Vasily Podkolzin News: Plucks apple in win

Podkolzin notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Podkolzin got on the scoresheet for the first time as an Oiler with a secondary helper on Evan Bouchard's second-period goal. In Friday's game, Podkolzin saw a season-high 14:09 of ice time, though he's been seeing second-line usage at even strength for a few games. The 23-year-old winger has nine shots on net, 20 hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating over eight appearances, adding a little toughness to the lineup, though he'll likely end up in a bottom-six role again at some point.