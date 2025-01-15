Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vasily Podkolzin headshot

Vasily Podkolzin News: Scores game-winner Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Podkolzin gave the Oilers their first lead of the game at 1:28 of the third period. The 23-year-old winger's tally stood as the game-winner. He's found a decent level of production in January with three goals and an assist over seven contests. For the season, Podkolzin is up to six goals, 17 points, 72 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-13 rating over 44 appearances. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats as long as he stays on the second line.

Vasily Podkolzin
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now