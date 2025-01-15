Vasily Podkolzin News: Scores game-winner Wednesday

Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Podkolzin gave the Oilers their first lead of the game at 1:28 of the third period. The 23-year-old winger's tally stood as the game-winner. He's found a decent level of production in January with three goals and an assist over seven contests. For the season, Podkolzin is up to six goals, 17 points, 72 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-13 rating over 44 appearances. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats as long as he stays on the second line.