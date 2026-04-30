Vasily Podkolzin headshot

Vasily Podkolzin News: Scores in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks in Game 6.

The Oilers had plenty of flaws in this first-round series, but Podkolzin's play was a benefit. He had three goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-5 rating over six contests against the Ducks. Podkolzin earned a 37-point regular season wihle adding 242 hits and 63 PIM over 82 appearances. He signed a three-year contract extension back in September, and that deal will kick in for 2026-27, cementing Podkolzin as a piece of the Oilers' middle six moving forward.

Vasily Podkolzin
Edmonton Oilers
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