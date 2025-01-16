Fantasy Hockey
Vasily Podkolzin

Vasily Podkolzin News: Slides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Podkolzin notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Podkolzin has four points and a plus-3 rating over his last four games. The 23-year-old winger continues to play in a second-line role and is chipping in enough offense to keep that place in the lineup. He's up to 18 points, 72 shots on net, 98 hits, 27 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 45 appearances this season.

