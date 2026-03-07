Vasily Podkolzin News: Tallies in loss

Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Podkolzin has scored twice over his last four games. The 24-year-old forward is filling a third-line role, which could make it hard to sustain a high level of offense, though he could get shuffled up to the second line at some point to give the Oilers a new look. Podkolzin has earned a career-high 28 points with 100 shots on net, 186 hits, 51 PIM, 32 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 63 outings this season, making him a decent depth winger in fantasy.