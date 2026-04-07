Vasily Podkolzin headshot

Vasily Podkolzin News: Tallies in Tuesday's overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Podkolzin has scored twice over three games in April. The 24-year-old continues to be effective in a top-six role for the Oilers, offering some scoring upside in addition to his physical play. He's now at 18 goals, 35 points, 130 shots on net, 229 hits, 46 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 78 appearances.

Vasily Podkolzin
Edmonton Oilers
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