Vasily Podkolzin News: Tickles twine in Tuesday's win

Podkolzin scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.

Podkolzin picked up his first point over nine games in March and his first goal since Jan. 15 versus the Wild when he scored at 9:53 of the second period. During the 23-game goal drought, the winger had just four assists and a minus-8 rating while logging middle-six minutes a majority of the time. He's done alright in a limited role this season, earning seven goals, 22 points, 95 shots on net, 167 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 68 appearances. He needs four more points to match his career-best total from his rookie year in 2021-22 with the Canucks.