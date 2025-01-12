Vasily Podkolzin News: Two points in Saturday's win

Podkolzin delivered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

It was the former Canuck's first multi-point effort since Dec. 12. Podkolzin is seeing some top-six minutes at even strength, always a plus on a roster with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and over the last 14 games he's contributed two goals and eight points. Without power-play time however, that level of production might be Podkolzin's ceiling.