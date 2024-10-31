Vasily Ponomarev News: Headed for minors

Ponomarev (upper body) was taken off the injured non-roster list and reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Ponomarev was a long shot to make Pittsburgh's Opening Night roster but a preseason injury all but guaranteed he would start the year in the minors. Still, the 22-year-old Russian has shown some offensive upside in the AHL and should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout 2024-25.