Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Vasily Ponomarev headshot

Vasily Ponomarev News: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Ponomarev was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Ponomarev was sent to the minors at the end of October after being taken off the injured non-roster list, but he'll rejoin the Penguins to provide additional depth as the team deals with multiple injuries. He made two NHL appearances for Carolina last year and tallied a goal and an assist while averaging 9:41 of ice time.

Vasily Ponomarev
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now