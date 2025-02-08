Fantasy Hockey
Vasily Ponomarev News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Ponomarev was summoned by Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Ponomarev has 11 goals and 27 points in 31 outings with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He's also appeared in three games with Pittsburgh, recording no points, four shots, one hit and one block. Ponomarev might draw into the lineup Saturday due to the absence of Bryan Rust (undisclosed), who was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

