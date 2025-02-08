Vasily Ponomarev News: Up from minors

Ponomarev was summoned by Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Ponomarev has 11 goals and 27 points in 31 outings with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He's also appeared in three games with Pittsburgh, recording no points, four shots, one hit and one block. Ponomarev might draw into the lineup Saturday due to the absence of Bryan Rust (undisclosed), who was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move.