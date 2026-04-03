Victor Eklund headshot

Victor Eklund News: Adjusting well to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Eklund notched three assists in AHL Bridgeport's 4-2 win over Hartford on Friday.

Eklund has already earned six assists over his first four AHL games after returning from his loan with Djurgardens in the SHL. The 19-year-old is a quality playmaker and can contribute in a variety of ways. Eklund may still need a couple of years to become a fantasy option, but the potential is there in the long run.

Victor Eklund
New York Islanders
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