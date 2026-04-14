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Victor Eklund News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Eklund was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Eklund, along with Liam Foudy, has presumably been added to the NHL roster in order to suit up in the season finale versus Carolina on Tuesday. After coming over from Sweden in late March, the 19-year-old winger has logged seven games for AHL Bridgeport in which he has tallied two goals and seven helpers. If he can show that level of offensive upside at training camp in the fall, Eklund should have a good chance of making the 2026-27 Opening Night roster.

Victor Eklund
New York Islanders
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