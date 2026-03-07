Victor Eklund News: Gets 20th point in SHL
Eklund scored a goal in Djurgardens' 4-1 win over Lulea in the SHL on Saturday.
Eklund has 20 points in 40 games as a 19-year-old in the SHL this season. While it's no surprise his offense has dipped a bit compared to last year in the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan (31 points in 42 outings), Eklund has still proven himself pretty well. He's under contract with the Islanders, and Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Friday that the young winger will come to North America in 2026-27.
