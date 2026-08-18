Victor Eklund News: In mix for roster spot

Eklund will be given every opportunity at securing an Opening Night roster spot, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Eklund saw action in just one NHL game last year in which he registered one assist, two shots and two hits while logging 15:30 of ice time. If the 19-year-old winger does make the NHL roster, he still could be sent back to juniors before reaching the nine-game threshold. While Eklund may be a riskier option in re-draft formats, he is a must-have piece in dynasty contests.