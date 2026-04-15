Victor Eklund headshot

Victor Eklund News: Logs assist in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Eklund posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Eklund's NHL debut after he spent seven games with AHL Bridgeport. He had nine points in those contests. Eklund's scoring skill has translated well since he came over from the SHL in March, and he'll be in contention for an NHL job in 2026-27.

Victor Eklund
New York Islanders
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