Victor Eklund News: Reassigned to AHL

Eklund was transferred to AHL Bridgeport from Djurgardens IF of the SHL on Thursday.

Eklund, the 16th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had six goals and 24 points in 43 games for Djurgardens IF this season, picking up five points in his last four games with the Swedish side. He should make his North American debut next week and has a chance to crack the Islanders' lineup out of training camp next season. possibly on one of the top two lines.