Victor Eklund News: Reassigned to AHL
Eklund was transferred to AHL Bridgeport from Djurgardens IF of the SHL on Thursday.
Eklund, the 16th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had six goals and 24 points in 43 games for Djurgardens IF this season, picking up five points in his last four games with the Swedish side. He should make his North American debut next week and has a chance to crack the Islanders' lineup out of training camp next season. possibly on one of the top two lines.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Eklund See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15031 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes109 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season174 days ago
-
NHL Draft
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems273 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Eklund See More