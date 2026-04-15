Victor Eklund News: Sent down to minors
Eklund was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Eklund made his NHL debut versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, producing his first NHL point. Looking ahead to the 2026-27 campaign, Eklund should have the inside track to securing a spot on the Opening Night roster, though he could also be moved to the minors to ensure he gets minutes in a more prominent role.
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