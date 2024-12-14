Victor Hedman Injury: Game-time call Saturday
Hedman is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt versus Seattle, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Hedman was a late scratch Thursday because of the injury. He has four goals and 25 points in 26 appearances in 2024-25. If Hedman can't play Saturday, then Declan Carlile will presumably make his NHL season debut after being recalled from AHL Syracuse.
