Victor Hedman Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Hedman (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Columbus on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman looks poised to return following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. Prior to his absence, the veteran blueliner was stuck in a 10-game goal drought but racked up nine helpers during that stretch, including four with the man advantage. Look for Hedman to rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit if given the all-clear ahead of puck drop Tuesday.