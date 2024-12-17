Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Hedman (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Columbus on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman looks poised to return following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. Prior to his absence, the veteran blueliner was stuck in a 10-game goal drought but racked up nine helpers during that stretch, including four with the man advantage. Look for Hedman to rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit if given the all-clear ahead of puck drop Tuesday.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now