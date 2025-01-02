Victor Hedman Injury: Injured late in loss

Hedman left Thursday's game against the Sharks after he was struck in the head by a puck in the third period. There was no update on his status after the contest, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman missed a few minutes late in the third period, but without a status update from head coach Jon Cooper, there's no telling if the blueliner will be healthy for Saturday's game against the Kings. He was held off the scoresheet for a third straight contest Thursday. The Lightning will need to call up a blueliner if Hedman can't play, so keep an eye on the team's transactions over the next couple of days.