Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman Injury: Injured Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Hedman suffered an undisclosed injury in Thursday's game versus the Sabres, and head coach Jon Cooper was uncertain about the defenseman's availability Saturday against the Bruins, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Losing Hedman would be a massive blow to the Lightning's defense. He plays significant minutes in all situations and has earned 50 points over 60 contests this season. A status update may not be available until warmups Saturday, as the Lightning's game that day is a home matinee.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
