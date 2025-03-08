Victor Hedman Injury: Late scratch

Contrary to a prior report, Hedman (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Bruins, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Hedman was on the ice for pregame line rushes, but his undisclosed injury will keep him out of the lineup until at least Tuesday, when the Lightning kick off a three-game road trip against the Hurricanes. Darren Raddysh will quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit against Boston in place of Hedman.