Victor Hedman Injury: Late scratch Thursday

Hedman (lower body) is a late scratch for Thursday's game against Calgary, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Hedman is regarded as day-to-day. He has four goals and 25 points in 26 outings in 2024-25. The blueliner was on the ice for the pregame warmups, and there was no prior indication that he was in danger of missing the game. However, Steve Santini skated as an extra for the warmups, perhaps as an insurance policy in case Hedman proved to be unavailable. Either way, Santini will draw into the lineup due to Hedman's absence.