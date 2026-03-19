Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman Injury: Leaves game due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hedman (illness) was unable to finish Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman exited late in the first period and didn't return. Head coach Jon Cooper avoided specifics, which leaves Hedman questionable for Saturday's game against the Oilers. Steven Santini is the extra defenseman on the Lightning's roster and would draw in if Hedman misses time.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday