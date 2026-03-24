Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Hedman (illness) won't play against Minnesota on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready for Thursday's matchup against Seattle. He has registered one goal, 16 assists, 50 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 19 hits across 33 appearances this season.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago