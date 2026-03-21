Victor Hedman Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Hedman (illness) will not be available in Edmonton on Saturday, per asJulie Stewart-Binks of CBC.
Hedman left Thursday's game in Vancouver with the illness. IT has been a tough season for the 35-year-old, as he has one goal and 16 assists in 33 games, a huge dip in production from last season, when Hedman had 15 goals and 51 assists in 79 regular-season contests. He could return as early as Sunday in Calgary. Emil Lilleberg (facial fracture) will replace Hedman in the lineup.
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