Victor Hedman Injury: Sustains lower-body injury
Hedman isn't getting ice time for Sweden against Team USA in Wednesday's quarterfinals game because of lower-body injury, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Hedman sustained the injury during the pregame warmups. He still dressed for the game as the seventh defenseman, but it seems he won't get any shifts. Hedman went into Wednesday's action with a goal and an assist in four appearances with Sweden in the 2026 Olympics. He also has 13 assists across 21 outings with Tampa Bay in 2025-26. If Sweden wins against the United States, then the Swedish team will play Friday in the semifinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 513 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break15 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 315 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More