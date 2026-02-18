Victor Hedman Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Hedman isn't getting ice time for Sweden against Team USA in Wednesday's quarterfinals game because of lower-body injury, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Hedman sustained the injury during the pregame warmups. He still dressed for the game as the seventh defenseman, but it seems he won't get any shifts. Hedman went into Wednesday's action with a goal and an assist in four appearances with Sweden in the 2026 Olympics. He also has 13 assists across 21 outings with Tampa Bay in 2025-26. If Sweden wins against the United States, then the Swedish team will play Friday in the semifinals.