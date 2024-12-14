Victor Hedman Injury: Won't play Saturday

Hedman (lower body) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Hedman will miss a second straight game with the injury. Declan Carlile will be in the lineup since the Lightning are missing both Hedman and J.J. Moser (undisclosed). Hedman's next chance to play is Tuesday at home versus the Blue Jackets.