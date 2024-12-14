Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Hedman (lower body) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Hedman will miss a second straight game with the injury. Declan Carlile will be in the lineup since the Lightning are missing both Hedman and J.J. Moser (undisclosed). Hedman's next chance to play is Tuesday at home versus the Blue Jackets.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now