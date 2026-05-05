Victor Hedman News: Activated from LTIR
Hedman (personal) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Hedman missed the final 15 games of the 2025-26 regular season and all seven of Tampa Bay's playoff outings. He stepped away from the Lightning to focus on his mental health, but he was back skating with his teammates during the postseason.
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