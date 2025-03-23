Victor Hedman News: Adds power-play assist

Hedman logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hedman had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. That drought almost reached four, but he was able to help out on a Nikita Kucherov just before the third-period buzzer. The 34-year-old Hedman is up to 54 points (22 on the power play), 158 shots on net, 114 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 67 appearances. It's likely his best seasons have already happened, but Hedman remains a formidable scoring force from the blue line, especially as the quarterback of the Lightning's top-five power play, which is clicking at 25.8 percent this season.