Victor Hedman News: Among league's top defenders

Hedman had a goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday.

Hedman now has 57 points, including 13 goals, in 69 games this season, and he sits in a three-way tie with Rasmus Dahlin and Evan Bouchard for fourth in NHL scoring from the blue line. Hedman won't get a Norris nomination this year given the domination of Cale Makar, Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes, but that doesn't diminish his effectiveness for the Bolts.