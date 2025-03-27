Victor Hedman News: Among league's top defenders
Hedman had a goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday.
Hedman now has 57 points, including 13 goals, in 69 games this season, and he sits in a three-way tie with Rasmus Dahlin and Evan Bouchard for fourth in NHL scoring from the blue line. Hedman won't get a Norris nomination this year given the domination of Cale Makar, Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes, but that doesn't diminish his effectiveness for the Bolts.
