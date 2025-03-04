Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman News: Climbing all-time scoring list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Hedman had two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Hedman made it 4-1 in the second period with a point from the left circle that sailed over Elvis Merzlikins' glove. His second was a one-timer from the point on a third-period power play to put the Bolts up 5-2. It was a milestone night for the defender -- Hedman passed Rob Blake for 20th in points by a defenseman in NHL history (778).

