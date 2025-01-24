Victor Hedman News: Dishes pair of helpers

Hedman recorded two assists, including one on the power play, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hedman saw a seven-game point streak end Tuesday in Montreal before getting back on the scoresheet Friday. The defenseman was a key part of the Lightning's comeback push, setting up Nick Paul's goal late in the second period as well as Nikita Kucherov's game-winner in overtime. Hedman has two goals and nine assists over his last nine outings, and he's up to 40 points (16 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 45 appearances overall.