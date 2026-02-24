Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Expected to play against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 9:37am

Hedman (lower body) said Tuesday that he will be ready for Wednesday's home game versus the Maple Leafs and expects to be in the lineup, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Hedman sustained his lower-body injury during warmups of last Wednesday's quarterfinals matchup for Sweden against the United States and did not play as a result. The left-shot blueliner has already missed 34 games for the Lightning this season due to an elbow injury. The 35-year-old should be good for his role in all situations against Toronto, though his ice time might be relatively low in the first half of a back-to-back -- Tampa Bay will also face Carolina on Thursday.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
