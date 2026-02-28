Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: First goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Remarkably, it was Hedman's first goal of the season. Granted, it was just his 24th game of the year (one goal, 14 assists), but he had 13 and 15 goals in the last two seasons. It was also Hedman's first multi-point game since Oc.t 25, 2025. The 35-year-old is a fantasy pillar, and he needs to be in your lineup no matter the format. He could punch up points at close to one-per-game going forward.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
