Victor Hedman News: Four-game, five-point streak

Hedman scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

He wired a slap shot from the top of the left circle after a Blues turnover. Hedman is in the midst of a four-game, five-point road scoring streak (one goal, four assists), and his 13 points in as many games put him in a tie with Neal Pionk for third in the NHL behind Cale Makar and Josh Morrissey. Hedman is on pace for career highs in shots (239) and blocks (145).