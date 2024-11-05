Victor Hedman News: Four-game, five-point streak
Hedman scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis.
He wired a slap shot from the top of the left circle after a Blues turnover. Hedman is in the midst of a four-game, five-point road scoring streak (one goal, four assists), and his 13 points in as many games put him in a tie with Neal Pionk for third in the NHL behind Cale Makar and Josh Morrissey. Hedman is on pace for career highs in shots (239) and blocks (145).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now