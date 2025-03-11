Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Hedman (lower body) will play against Carolina on Tuesday.

After missing one game, Hedman will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit. He has amassed 11 goals, 50 points, 141 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 30 hits through 60 appearances this season. Tampa Bay will dress seven defenders and 11 forwards in Tuesday's lineup, making Mitchell Chaffee a healthy scratch.

