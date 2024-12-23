Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Logs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Hedman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

The helper was Hedman's first point in three games since he returned from missing two contests due to a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old defenseman has had few dry spells this year while serving as the Lightning's unquestioned top blueliner. He's at four goals, 22 helpers, 68 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 29 appearances.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now