Victor Hedman News: Logs helper in loss

Hedman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

The helper was Hedman's first point in three games since he returned from missing two contests due to a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old defenseman has had few dry spells this year while serving as the Lightning's unquestioned top blueliner. He's at four goals, 22 helpers, 68 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 29 appearances.