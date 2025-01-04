Victor Hedman News: Nets lone goal in loss

Hedman scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Hedman ended a 17-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 16 with his tally 1:09 into the game. Over that span, he racked up 12 assists and remains productive across the board in a top-pairing role. The Swede is up to five goals, 29 points, 77 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 34 contests this season.