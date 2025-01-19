Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Notches apple Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Hedman logged an even-strength assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Hedman recorded the primary assist on Nikita Kucherov's 21st goal of the campaign early in the second period. The 34-year-old Hedman has produced two goals and five helpers during his six-game point streak, marking his longest run of offensive success this season. The Swedish blueliner is up to seven goals, 36 points (14 with the man advantage), 22 PIM, 101 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 42 outings.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
