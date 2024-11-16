Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Point-per-game pace so far

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Hedman had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

He scored on the power play at 7:40 of the third to push the Bolts up 3-0. Hedman has four goals and 12 assists in 16 games, and he's only once finished a season (2021-22) where he's scored at least a point-per-game. This may be the next one. Hedman already has 44 shots, eight power-play points and a plus-5 rating.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
