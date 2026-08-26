Victor Hedman News: Preparing for upcoming season

Hedman is physically and mentally healthy ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Hedman sat out the Bolts' final 22 games of the regular and postseason while attending to his mental health. This followed 34 games on the shelf due to various injuries. As a result, Hedman played in just 33 contests last year in which he produced one goal and 16 assists, including six power-play helpers. With the 35-year-old blueliner ready for the upcoming campaign, he could be a top bounce-back candidate.